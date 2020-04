Thidwick, Sam I Am and Horton are our Pets of the Week!

These three pups were born on Dr. Seuss’ birthday and were all named after beloved characters. They’re seven weeks old and will be medium to large dogs when they grow up.

All three are very playful and love to be held and cuddled.

For more information, contact AARF at (336) 768-7387 or visit the AARF website.

Sam I Am

Thidwick

Horton