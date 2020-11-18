Meet the Mount Airy man behind ‘Aunt Edna’s Mayberry Button Upper’

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — It’s called Aunt Edna’s Mayberry Button Upper named in honor of Robert Atkins mother.

“She took a paper clip and little bit of wire and used it to button up baby clothes,” said Atkins. “Her fingers were getting age on them.”

Atkins decided to make his own version using welding rods. It’s a tedious process and he enjoys it.

“It’s just interesting and gives an old man something to do,” he said.

The button uppers pretty much sell themselves because once they try it they’re hooked.

You can find the button uppers at several local drug stores or call (336) 786-4802.