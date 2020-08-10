Meet Ms. Marble, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Ms. Marble is our Pet of the Week!

Ms. Marble is 8 years old. She was surrendered to the shelter because her owner passed away. She is a little shy at first but warms up quickly. She has never been around other cats before coming to the Davidson County Animal Shelter but she’s in a room with others and is doing well. She tends to stick to herself. She would be best in a quieter household. They think young children may be too much for her. We would really like to find her forever family.

If interested in adopting please submit your application at the Davidson County Animal Shelter. If approved, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for a meet and greet.