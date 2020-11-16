Meet Maze, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Maze is our Pet of the Week!

Maze and her siblings were found a campground under a camper. They are now 13.5 weeks old. She is very friendly and playful! This girl isn’t your typical tortie with “tortitude” but she is full of personality. Maze is the only girl of her litter and the only one without a home! Her siblings have been adopted and she would love to find a home for the holidays. Maze is very socialized with people, cats and dogs. She is more independent than her brothers but she is becoming a lap kitty as well. This girl will be looking for an indoor-only home! She will be spayed on Nov. 19 and will be moving to Crooked Tail Cat Cafe in downtown Greensboro the first week of December if she’s not adopted by then. She is also current on age-appropriate vaccines, microchipped and has been dewormed and on prevention.

If interested in adopting Maze, visit www.reddogfarm.com!