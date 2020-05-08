Meet Magnolia: Gerber announces 2020 ‘spokesbaby’

ROSS, Calif. — Gerber, the baby food and apparel company, announced the winner of its 10th annual Gerber “spokesbaby” contest on Friday.

Magnolia Earl is from California, and her first birthday is May 9.

Gerber said that Magnolia captured the hearts of the judging panel with her joyful expression and playful smile.

She was chosen out of more than 327,000 entries submitted.

“Magnolia has brought so much joy to everyone she meets. Her personality is beyond happy and joyful,” said Magnolia’s mother, Courtney. “On May 9th, 2019 we received a call from the Adoption Agency that there was an expectant mom that was in labor and wanted to talk to us! We pulled off the highway, got a chance to connect with her amazing birth parents, and a few hours later, this sweet baby girl was born.”