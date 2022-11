STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Friday introduced the agency’s newest member to its force – Groot.

The 15-month-old K-9 will work with the ICSO Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team after completing his training.

Groot will be fully trained and certified in narcotics detection and will be one of the first canines in North Carolina trained to detect fentanyl.

Authorities said he will also be trained in tracking and articles.

Welcome to the force, Groot!