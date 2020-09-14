Meet Garlic, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Garlic is our Pet of the Week!
Garlic was found with her friends roaming the Greensboro Arboretum in bunny heaven. However, she is a domestic rabbit and would not have lasted long in the wild. Thanks to some dedicated rescuers she and her friends were caught and brought to Red Dog Farm for help. She is about 5 months old, healthy and in good shape despite her wild adventure. Because of her age, she is still a little shy but would be a wonderful pet for someone. You can apply to adopt Garlic online at reddogfarm.com. Her adoption is fee $40.