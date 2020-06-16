Meet Espresso, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Espresso is our Pet of the Week!

Espresso came from a feral colony and she is finally coming out of her shell. This beautiful 2-year-old loves to be petted, but definitely walks to the beat of her own drum. She is a chatty cat who will greet you and come when you call her just in case you want something important, like giving her a treat.

She is cat- and dog-tolerant but isn’t the type of cat that wants to play with others. She prefers to just hang out. However, she does love to interact and play with her humans.

Feather toys are one of her favorites! She is shy but not anti-social. Espresso will likely do best with an experienced cat owner who will spend time with her and slowly push her out of her comfort zone, yet still respect her boundaries.

She would probably do fine with older, respectful kids, but not young ones.

She has adjusted to living inside and to ensure she does not digress back to her feral ways, she should be an indoor-only cat.

Espresso is spayed, current on vaccinations and has lived in a foster home for over a year. Now she is ready to find her own forever family.

Email Burlington Animal Services at fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov to arrange a virtual meet and greet with Espresso’s foster mom. View all pets at Burlington Animal Services website.