Meet Ella, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Ella is our Pet of the Week!
Ella is a young female cat. She has beautiful medium-length gray and white hair. Ella is a very sweet outgoing girl and very social. Her main goal in life is to find her forever home so she can amuse and entertain you with her antics then snuggle up next to you. Ella is good with other cats, dogs and children. Ella is spayed, housetrained and up to date on her shots.
For more information, visit the AARF website.
