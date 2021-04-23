Meet Cassia! Duke Lemur Center releases photos of baby Coquerel’s sifaka lemur

DURHAM, N.C. — Welcome to the world, Cassia!

The Duke Lemur Center on Friday introduced the world to its newest Coquerel’s sifaka lemur.

“We’re so happy to introduce Cassia, a Coquerel’s sifaka born to parents Gisela and Rupert in January 2021,” the center wrote on Twitter.

“Cassia came in strong at a very healthy 87 grams, and under the watchful eye of experienced mother Gisela, she is thriving!”

Coquerel’s sifakas are a critically endangered species that are endemic to Madagascar.

