Live
1 pm: Grandson of racing legend Richard Petty donates hair to benefit ‘Children with Hair Loss’

Meet Beau, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

Beau is our Pet of the Week!

He is a possible mix of golden retriever and Australian shepherd. He was surrendered after his owner passed away. Now, he needs a new home.

For more information, visit the Triad Golden Retriever Rescue website.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories