Meet Beau, FOX8’s Pet of the Week News by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: Feb 25, 2020 / 12:34 PM EST / Updated: Feb 25, 2020 / 12:34 PM EST Please enable Javascript to watch this video Beau is our Pet of the Week! He is a possible mix of golden retriever and Australian shepherd. He was surrendered after his owner passed away. Now, he needs a new home. For more information, visit the Triad Golden Retriever Rescue website. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories Local artist paints tribute to Kobe Bryant Video Introducing ‘Murder in Pilot Mountain: A 40-Year Mystery’ – the podcast – listen to the trailer here Meet Beau, FOX8’s Pet of the Week Video NYFD firefighter who recovered brother’s body after 9/11 dies from 9/11-related cancer Jacob is looking for his Forever Family Video Michael Jordan’s poignant Kobe tribute: ‘A piece of me died’ Video More Must-See Stories