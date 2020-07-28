Meet Bart, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Bart is our Pet of the Week!

Bart is a sweet boy who enjoys walks and spending time getting scratches. He is a handsome 70-pound, 2-year-old Boxer and Bully mix that came to the shelter on July 11. He is a smart boy and would blossom with someone who is willing to work with him. He loves scratches all over and loves treats! He would thrive best in a home with no other dogs or small children as he can be a bit boisterous for them. I

If you are interested in adopting a pet from Guilford County Animal Services, please contact us at (336) 641-3401 or message GCAS on Facebook.