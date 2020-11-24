Meet Barry, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Barry is our Pet of the Week!

Barry is a shy 2-year-old boy who would do best in a home with an experienced owner. He would benefit from having another greyhound in the home to show him the ropes. While he has good leash manners, he would do best with a fenced in yard since sometimes the big wide world can be a little overwhelming. He is a tall lanky red brindle boy. Once he gets to know you, Barry is quick to greet you with a tail wag and sometimes even a nose to the backside! He gets along great with other large dogs but cannot live in a home with cats or small dogs. Since he is shy, he also needs a home with no children. Because he needs such a specific home and is slow to warm up to new people, Barry is one of Project Racing Home’s “special needs” dogs. He’s been at PRH for quite awhile and we are hoping a special family will come along for him and take a chance on this sweet, shy boy.

His adoption fee is $400 and includes neutering, dental cleaning, vaccines including rabies, microchipping, bath and nail trim, basket muzzle, collar and a personal pet portfolio that includes his race history, pedigree, and medical information.

To find out more about Barry, please visit www.getagrey.com or call them at (336) 674-5774.