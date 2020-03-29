Mecklenburg County reports first COVID-19 related death as numbers rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Mecklenburg County health leaders confirmed the county's first COVID-19 related death on Sunday, WJZY reports.

The victim was a 60-year-old who was hospitalized, said Gibbie Harris, the county's health director. "It looks as if this individual was part of the community spread." Harris said no other information on the victim will be released at this time.

Mecklenburg County's confirmed number of cases is now more than double the amount of any other county in the state, according to a release on Sunday.

These numbers were released the day before a statewide stay-at-home goes into effect.

The North Carolina Department of Health said on Sunday that 1,040 people statewide have tested positive.

The second-highest number next to Mecklenburg is Wake with 134.

Neighboring counties to the Charlotte metro are also reporting high numbers as well in contrast to statewide numbers. Union County has 35, Iredell County has 20, Gaston County has 18, and Cabarrus County has 27.

Catawba County reported two new cases on Sunday bringing their total to 14.

Meanwhile officials in Buncombe County are reporting a death, which would increase the state total to five. Local officials say an elderly individual died from complications associated with the virus on Saturday.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this time," said Interim Public Health Director, Dr. Jennifer Mullendore. "COVID-19 can be a serious illness, especially for the elderly or those with underlying health problems. All of us must do our part to protect ourselves, our friends and family, our neighbors, and the most vulnerable in our community."