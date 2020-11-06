Mecklenburg County audits election results, expects large crowd for mail-in vote count

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections has started the process of securing the election and checking for any voter fraud, just as President Trump continues to make unfounded claims.



Friday morning staff at the Board of Elections hand-counted paper ballots from several precincts within the county. The hand count can detect problems such as equipment tampering, ballot stuffing and voting machine or counting errors.



The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections is a bi-partisan board made up of both Democrats and Republicans. The Director of Elections say the audit process happens after every election, no matter if it’s presidential or a local election.



This audit process happened hours before the board is scheduled to meet to process between 3,000 and 5,000 mail-in ballots that have been received between Election Day and Friday.

“This is our normal process, keep that in mind. We count votes. That’s what we do and that’s our job,” said Director of Elections, Michael Dickerson.



The Board of Elections has been having weekly meetings for the past five weeks to process mail-in ballots, but election officials say no one has shown up to public meetings. They are expecting a large crowd for the meeting Friday.

#NEW The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections has gotten word that as many as 1,000 people may show up tonight to watch the mail-in ballot counting process. Again, the board says they've been meeting for the past 5 weeks and no one from the public has shown up. @FOX46News — Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) November 6, 2020

The ballots that will be counted Friday are legal as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day.



The Board of Elections has been working closely with the postal service to ensure every mail-in ballot arrives on time and before the deadline of November 12.

“They [USPS] did a sweep on election night and brought in two mail trays of ballots for me on election night at 7:30,” said Dickerson.



The Board of Elections is expected to schedule a second meeting next week to process mail-in ballots that arrive between Friday and November 12.

Latest headlines from FOX8