Mebane woman faces felony charges after man found dead in her home

MEBANE, N.C. — A Mebane woman has been charged with multiple felonies after a man was found dead in her home, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:43 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a person in cardiac arrest at 2219 Bordeaux Drive in Mebane.

At the scene, Alamance County EMS pronounced Jonathan Ray Jacobs, of Mebane, dead.

The sheriff’s office launched an investigation, and Kandie Kelley Stec, 50, was charged with felony obstruction of justice, felony destruction of criminal evidence and selling and delivering a schedule I controlled substance.

They believe Stec gave Jacobs heroin, then tried to destroy the evidence and lie to investigators.

She was booked into the Alamance County jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 570-6300 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.