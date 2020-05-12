Mebane man facing multiple sexual offense of minor charges

MEBANE, N.C. — A Mebane man is facing multiple sexual offense of a minor charges, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Eric Zachary Maly, 33, of Mebane, is charged with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Wednesday Feb. 12, the ACSO received an online tip sent from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The case was assigned to detectives from the Special Victims Unit.

The investigation led detectives to an apartment complex in Mebane.

On Monday, a search warrant was issued for Maly’s home. SVU detectives served the warrant on Tuesday.

Probable Cause was established to arrest Maly.

The investigation is still ongoing with possible additional charges to follow.

If anyone has information about this case, they are asked to call Alamance County Crimestoppers at: (336) 229-7100