Mebane man arrested after kidnapping, charged with assault with deadly weapon, deputies say

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Mebane man was arrested on Thursday and charged with kidnapping, according to a Chatham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Cordell Baldwin, 30, of Mebane was arrested for:

one county of second-degree kidnapping

three count of assault with a deadly weapon

one count of assault by pointing a gun

one county of possession of a firearm by a felon

one count of possessing a stolen firearm

one count of possessing up to half an ounce of marijuana

Balwin is accused of forcing his victim to give him a ride in the victim’s vehicle after Baldwin had an argument with several other people.

Several concerned citizens followed the vehicle, giving Chatham County 911 updates on the vehicle’s position.

The vehicle was stopped by Chatham County deputies and Baldwin was taken into custody and charged with the above charges.

He is being held on a $40,000 secure bond and has a court date of June 22 in Pittsboro.