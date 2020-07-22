Mebane man arrested after allegedly assaulting man and woman, smashing windows of truck, mobile home

MEBANE, N.C. — A man faces charges after allegedly smashing out the windows of a truck and mobile home and assaulting a man and a woman in Mebane, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11:12 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a domestic assault on the 1900 block of Mebane Oaks Road.

At the scene, deputies determined that the suspect, identified as Bryce Matthew Watson, 20, of Mebane, had left.

Investigators learned that Watson had taken the victim’s cell phone which was still connected to Alamance County 911. Using that phone, deputies were able to track the suspect to an apartment complex on Bluebird Lane in Mebane.

The victim told deputies that Watson rammed a vehicle with his truck. Watson then used a bat and a hammer to smash out the windows of the truck before breaking the windows of the mobile home, deputies say.

The man then went into the mobile home and allegedly assaulted a man and a woman.

During the assault, a 1-year-old child was struck by glass. The child suffered minor scratches.

Watson was arrested at Bluebird Lane on charges of felony assault inflicting serious injury, felony first-degree burglary, misdemeanor assault on a juvenile under 12, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor damage to personal property and misdemeanor damage to real property.

He received a $75,000 bond.