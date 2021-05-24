Mebane man arrested, accused of threatening to kill family members, have shootout with deputies

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mebane was arrested over the weekend and charged with strangulation after threatening to kill family members and get in a shootout with deputies, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around midnight on Saturday, the Alamance County deputies were told by Herman Glenn Fulp about an assault.

He claimed that his son, David Glenn Fulp, 44, of Mebane, punched and choked him and then threatened to kill him, his wife and his brother.

Herman also said his son promised to have a shootout with deputies if they arrived.

Based on David’s violent history and his threats to shoot law enforcement, the ACSO took out warrants for his arrest.

Deputies arrested David at his home after a brief foot pursuit through the woods.

He was then taken to the Alamance County Detention Center where he was given a $500,000 secured bond.

He is charged with felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor communicating threats.