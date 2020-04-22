Mebane man accused of stalking women exercising alone, trying to coerce them into his vehicle

MEBANE, N.C. — A man faces charges after he was accused of stalking women who were exercising alone, according to Mebane police.

Officers say over the last week, “numerous” women have reported that a man approached them in a vehicle and would make sexual remarks to them and try to get them into his vehicle.

The stalker appeared to be targeting women exercising on their own.

Police say the incidents happened on the north side of town in the area of East Stagecoach Road and North Stagecoach Road.

At about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a similar incident on North Fifth Street, near East Center Street. The victim gave police the registration plate number of the suspect vehicle.

Police identified the suspect as Darrion Juwan Robinson, 25, of Mebane.

Robinson was arrested at 11:12 p.m. that day.

He’s charged with three counts of misdemeanor stalking.

Anyone having information regarding this crime or who may have been a victim of a similar crime with this suspect is asked to contact the Mebane Police Department at (919) 563-9031.