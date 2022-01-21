McLeansville woman who died in wrong way I-40 crash had been reported missing that day, troopers say

WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead and others are seriously injured after a wrong way crash shut down the interstate for hours Thursday afternoon.

According to police, Pearlie Mae Williams, 69, of McLeansville was traveling east in the westbound lane of I-40, near NC 61, around 5 p.m. Thursday and hit another vehicle head on.

This initial collision created a “chain reaction” of crashes involving five other vehicles, though no one in those five vehicles were hurt.

All westbound lanes were shut down.

Williams died on the scene.

Three people in the other vehicle were injured. A man and his son have serious, life-threatening injuries while the man’s mother had only minor injuries.

Greensboro Police Department confirmed with Highway Patrol that Pearlie Mae Williams had been reporting missing from her home earlier Thursday.

I-40 westbound near NC 61was closed for over four hours during the investigation.

Troopers cleared the scene at 9:38 p.m.

They are still investigating why Williams entered the highway going the wrong way.