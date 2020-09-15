McDonald’s to launch Spicy Chicken McNuggets with 2-for-1 deal Wednesday

McDonald’s is launching their new Spicy Chicken McNuggets — and whether your excited or apprehensive, they’ve got you covered with their “Spicesurance” promotion.

On Wednesday, McDonald’s will begin selling their first-ever, new McNugget flavor.

On that day, customers can buy a six-piece order of the new McNuggets and get an addition six-piece order of either traditional or spicy McNuggets free.

In order to take advantage of McDonald’s “Spicesurance” promotion, customers must download the McDonald’s app and choose either the classic or spicy “Spicesurance coverage plans” to get the extra order.

The chain adds however that “Spicesurance” does come with some fine print.

In a gag playing off insurance agencies, McDonald’s has published a nearly-9,000-word document of fine print.