McDonald’s seeks to hire 10,000 employees in North Carolina

This Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 photo shows the exterior of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mebane, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — McDonald’s is seeking to hire around 10,000 employees as they prepare to reopen their dining rooms ahead of a busy summer season.

They off on-the-job training and flexible scheduling, and have implemented COVID-19 precautions in all of their locations.

Applications can be found online at mcdonalds.com/careers

“As local employers, we’re proud to provide employment and educational opportunities to our crew members and look forward to welcoming new hires to our McFamily this summer,” said John Parker, McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “We are a people business at our core, and as we welcome customers back into our dining rooms, the safety of our employees and customers is a top priority, as it has been throughout our 66-year history.”