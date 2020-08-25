McDonald’s reveals new ‘Spicy Chicken McNuggets,’ ‘Mighty Hot Sauce’

It’s the latest contender in the spicy chicken wars!

Spicy Chicken McNuggets and the new Mighty Hot Sauce are on their way to McDonald’s locations this fall.

The company says the two new menu items are coming on Sept. 16 and will only be around for a limited time at participating restaurants.

The McNuggets are breaded with a tempura coating of cayenne and chili peppers.

“This is the first time we’ve introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen. “As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn’t think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can’t wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options.”

The Mighty Hot Sauce includes a blend of crushed red peppers and spicy chilis.

McDonald’s says this is the company’s first sauce innovation since 2017.

On Sept. 16, the chain will also begin offering a Chips Ahoy! McFlurry in snack and regular sizes for a limited time.