They’re back—while supplies last.

McDonald’s is giving adults a big dose of nostalgia and introducing a whole new generation to a trick-or-treat tradition by bringing back its Halloween Pails.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 18, and lasting through Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, Halloween Pails will return to participating McDonald’s locations. They debuted in 1986.

The pails—McBoo, McPunk’n, and McGoblin—haven’t been available since 2016. They will replace the usual Happy Meal box and can then be used to hold candy for trick-or-treating.

You can get them while supplies last at participating McDonald’s locations, including those around central Indiana. McDonald’s officially announced plans to rerelease the pails earlier this month, although there has been online chatter about the return for weeks.

McDonald’s said they’ll only be available with a Happy Meal. If stores run out of the pails, they’ll be replaced with a typical box. You can get them with the Hamburger Happy Meal, 4 pc. Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal or 6 pc. Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal.