ASHEBORO, NC (WGHP) — In a matter of four days, four teenagers have been shot in Asheboro.

On Wednesday, Asheboro Police Chief Mark Lineberry confirmed the latest incident near Coleridge Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was a drive-by shooting.

Shaheede Marshall, 19, was shot in the leg.

The juveniles who were shot are 15 and 17 years old.

Asheboro Mayor David Smith and Lineberry told FOX8 juvenile crime is out of hand.

In the last three years, teen gun violence and crime has been on the rise.

Asheboro police report 67 juvenile victims in 2019, 129 in 2020, and 178 in 2021. So far in 2022, there have been at least 25 victims under the age of 18.

“When you have kids that don’t think about the next day or the next week or the next year or the rest of their life and the answer to a personal conflict with someone else is killing, shooting, how do you overcome that,” Smith said.

Lineberry often notices teen gun violence stem from gangs, peer pressure, or having no moral guidance.

“It is troubling, but I am not shocked,” Lineberry said in response to crimes being committed at such a young age.

Mayor David Smith tells FOX8 there seems to be a hotspot in Asheboro for these crimes.

“Every neighborhood is a little different, but the east side is particularly troubled right now,” Smith said.

Nearby where the shooting happened is an area filled with homes and a day care is not far away.

On Tuesday afternoon kids were playing outside when employees got a call from 911 to rush everyone inside and lock down the facility.

“I’m frustrated when I have to be out on the street defending Asheboro and the way of life.. the quality of life in Asheboro when we have a few that don’t appreciate what we have,” Smith said.

Police Chief Lineberry says he’s doing what he can to increase the police presence but tells FOX8, the department is facing a staffing challenge which especially hampers specialized units that patrol the high crime areas.

The changes in law enforcement over the years have not made the job any easier.

“Investigations overall have become harder over the years more time-consuming and more expensive because of technology out there we need to help us solve crimes,” Lineberry said.

Asheboro leaders say the focus has to be getting guns out of the hands of teenagers.

“It seems like it’s a path right now and unless we change it, it’s a path to prison or a path to the graveyard,” Lineberry said.

Tuesday’s shooting happened one year after Nicholas Johnson, 17, was shot and killed.

Asheboro police tell FOX8 there have been reports the Coleridge Road shooting was retaliation, however, that is still being investigated.

This is a developing story and ongoing investigation.