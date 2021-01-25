Mayodan man killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer after driving wrong direction on I-73 in Guilford County

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — A man is dead after crashing into a tractor-trailer while driving the wrong direction on Interstate 73 in Guilford County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 1:56 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to a crash on I-73, near the 117 mile marker, in Guilford County.

Troopers say 62-year-old Jimmy Lee Morris, of Mayodan, was driving a 1996 Chevrolet car south in the northbound lanes of the highway.

Morris collided head-on with a tractor-trailer going north in the northbound lanes.

After the crash, the car veered off the road to the left into a median where it struck a cable guide wire and crossed into the southbound lanes.

The tractor-trailer drove into the median and came to a stop on top of the guide wires.

Morris died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.