Mayodan man killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer after driving wrong direction on I-73 in Guilford County

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — A man is dead after crashing into a tractor-trailer while driving the wrong direction on Interstate 73 in Guilford County, according to Highway Patrol.
At about 1:56 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to a crash on I-73, near the 117 mile marker, in Guilford County.
Troopers say 62-year-old Jimmy Lee Morris, of Mayodan, was driving a 1996 Chevrolet car south in the northbound lanes of the highway.
Morris collided head-on with a tractor-trailer going north in the northbound lanes.
After the crash, the car veered off the road to the left into a median where it struck a cable guide wire and crossed into the southbound lanes.
The tractor-trailer drove into the median and came to a stop on top of the guide wires.
Morris died at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.