Mayodan man arrested after shooting, killing 24-year-old in Stokes County, deputies say

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A Mayodan man faces a murder charge after a 24-year-old was shot and killed, according to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Tuesday morning, deputies responded to a shooting at 2418 K-Fork Road in Mayodan.

At the scene, deputies found 24-year-old Christian Artis with a gunshot wound. Artis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested Matthew James Murray, 30, of Mayodan, on a murder charge.

Murray received a $1 million secured bond.

“This is so sad to see a person so young taken from his family,” said Sheriff Mike Marshall. “I’m praying for them after this senseless crime.”