RAMSEUR, N.C. — Crews spent hours working to put out a fire at May Furniture in Ramseur, according to Randolph County 911 Communications.

At about 5:08 a.m. Tuesday, the fire began at 447 Reed Creek Road.

By about 10 a.m., the fire was out. Crews were still working to cleaning out debris and taking care of hot spots.

Firefighters called in additional crews to help.

No one is reported injured.

Multiple Randolph County fire crews are working to put out hot spots after a fire gutted part of May Furniture early this morning. Says clean up will last all day long. ⁦@myfox8⁩ pic.twitter.com/2MMetZ8VHb — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) February 18, 2020

