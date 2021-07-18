Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene hold protest after having event rejected 3 times

News

Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz make an appearance at a rally Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Riverside, Calif. The two held a protest after a third venue in California canceled their event. Instead, they held a protest outside City Hall in Riverside, where one of the events was canceled. An Anaheim spokesman had announced the latest cancellation hours before the rally was scheduled to begin. (Cindy Yamanaka/The Orange County Register via AP)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Republican House Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene held a protest Saturday after a third venue in California canceled their event.

A spokesman for the city of Anaheim announced the latest cancellation on Saturday, hours before the rally was scheduled to begin.

The Press-Enterprise reports that a city spokesman said officials had concerns about public safety.

Two venues in nearby cities previously canceled plans to host the event.

Gaetz, of Florida, and Greene, of Georgia, insisted in Twitter posts they would find a new location but instead held a protest in Riverside, where one of the events was canceled.

Shouts and arguments broke out between the lawmakers’ supporters and counterprotesters who gathered nearby.

