Investigation underway following massive fire at QVC Distribution Center in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews from multiple counties battled a massive fire at the QVC Distribution Center located on QVC Boulevard, off Highway 64 in Rocky Mount Saturday morning.

Officials have not released much information at this point and have not said if there are any injuries.

Reports across social media say the majority of the building is involved and flames could be seen from far away.

According to a Facebook post from the Rocky Mount area Chamber of Commerce, up to 2,500 families will be affected by this fire.

QVC released the following statement:

“There was a fire at our QVC Rocky Mount location in North Carolina on Saturday, December 18. At this time, we are focused on the safety and well-being of our Team Members. In addition, we are also working to understand the full impact to products and orders and will provide further details to our customers are soon as they are available. We are working with the local authorities to investigate the source of this issue and will provide another update when appropriate.”