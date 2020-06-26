Mask mandate goes into effect in North Carolina

At 5 p.m. on Friday, North Carolinians were mandated to begin to wear face masks or coverings if they were to be out in public.

The order comes as the state sees a steady rise in COVID-19 cases with the hope that this will help curve those numbers.

While there is not set date for when the mandate will end, residents are asked to take the new safety measures seriously.

So what does it mean exactly?

The order says that people are required to wear masks when in public or when the option to social distance is not applicable.

That includes: retail businesses, personal care, grooming, and tattoo businesses, child care facilities, state government employees, transportation, manufacturing, construction sites, agricultural settings, meat or poultry processing plants, long term care facilities and restaurants.

For eateries, customers are asked to wear a mask when they leave their table for any reason.

Law enforcement officials told FOX8 the enforcement of this order won’t be filled with citations. Officers will not be seeking out people who are not following the governor’s order.

They stressed they will respond when a business or an individual contacts them regarding someone not complying with the order.

Officers will then educate that individual on what the law is.

It is only when the person does not comply or refuses to leave the place of business for not putting on a mask that they will be issued a citation for “trespassing”.

Officers also addressed concerns from those with concealed carry permits.

FOX8 was told provisions have been written to give permit holders permission to wear masks over the face while also following the other guidelines associated with the permit.

They will be asked to remove their mask by police for an ID check if warranted.