Martinsville Speedway to become coronavirus testing site

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The Martinsville Speedway is set to become a coronavirus testing site, the Martinsville Bulletin reported.

Details on an opening date, hours of operation and testing site protocols will be announced once all materials and required equipment is in place.

“We are grateful for the support of our many community partners, and we thank [Martinsville Speedway President] Clay Campbell and the team at Martinsville Speedway for agreeing to use their world-class facilities to serve as a coronavirus testing site,” Allyson Rothrock, president of The Harvest Foundation, said in a release announcing the site. “We’re relying on strong partnerships, collaboration among our community partners, and everyone coming together in order to get through this difficult time.”

Last week, the Charlotte Motor Speedway became a coronavirus testing site for Atrium Health.