Martinsville officer injured in shootout identified, “resting comfortably” after hospital release

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A police officer shot following a police chase in Henry County has been identified and his wife tells WFXR he is resting comfortably.

Martinsville Police Officer Michael Panos was wounded in a shootout with a suspect Wednesday night after a police chase started in Martinsville and ended in Henry County. Panos was flown by helicopter to a hospital in North Carolina while the suspect, whose name has not been released, was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Both suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Panos’ wife, who declined to give her name, released a brief statement to WFXR News this afternoon:

“He’s resting comfortably and is very thankful to the community for the support.” Wife of Martinsville Police Officer Michael Panos

There is no word on whether the shooting suspect, a 37-year-old Martinsville resident, has been released from the hospital. Charges are pending against the suspect.

LATEST STORIES: