Married couple accused of stealing $2 million from elderly North Carolinians with home improvement scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The FBI is looking for people who may have been defrauded in a home improvement scheme.

Jorge Alberto Garcia, 38, and Helen Smith-Flores, 40, a married couple, are accused of stealing about $2 million from at least 50 elderly people with the scheme.

The FBI reports the two ran J&J Home Improvement and JH Home Improvements, Inc., between December 2014 and April 2020 in Durham, Orange and Chatham counties.

The FBI says Garcia would approach retired, elderly people at their homes and offer to take on home improvement projects.

The two would allegedly accept large payments for constructions jobs but would never actually complete the projects.

Many of these victims were on fixed incomes and had significant health issues.

If you believe you are a victim of this scheme or may have been affected, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or email NCHIVictims@fbi.gov. Be sure to include your contact information and whether you have identified yourself as a victim to another law enforcement agency. You may be contacted by the FBI and asked to provide additional information.

The FBI is investigating with the help of the Durham Police Department, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Chapel Hill Police Department, Carrboro Police Department, Cary Police Department and others.