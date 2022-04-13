Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections.

Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said.

The decision to remove the former North Carolina congressman and Trump advisor from the state’s voter rolls came after it was revealed that Meadows was registered to vote in September 2020 at a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, N.C. despite not residing there.

Patrick Gannon, a spokesperson for the North Carolina State Board of Elections, said that the Macon County Board of Elections moved to take Meadows off the voter rolls because he last voted in Virginia in 2021.

“The Macon County Board of Elections administratively removed the voter registration of Mark Meadows…on April 11, after documentation indicated he lived in Virginia and last voted in the 2021 election there,” Gannon said in a statement.

“No formal challenge has been received by the Macon County Board of Elections,” he added. “We are referring questions about the investigation to the State Bureau of Investigation.”Forecasters predict ‘above-normal’ 2022 hurricane seasonSouthwest Airlines pilots report sharp rise in fatigue

An adviser for Meadows declined to comment on the move.

Angie Grube, a spokesperson for the State Bureau of Investigation, also said that a probe into Meadows’ voter registration remains ongoing.

“The SBI was requested by the NC Attorney General’s Office to investigate potential voter fraud allegations concerning Mark Meadows,” Grube said in a statement to Raleigh-based WRAL. “The investigation remains ongoing. As the investigation continues, information will be shared with the prosecutor who will make a determination as to whether any additional persons could be subject to the investigation. No additional information is available.”