Marco could bring ‘life-threatening inundation’ to Gulf Coast; Laura expected to become hurricane Tuesday, NHC says

Two tropical storms are brewing in the Caribbean as they head towards the Gulf Coast states as of 5 a.m. Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Marco, which had been elevated to a hurricane, has since dropped back down to tropical storm status, but the hurricane center warns that lives are still at risk. Laura, on the other hand, is still gaining strength and is forecasted to become a hurricane Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Marco

Hurricane Marco has been reduced to a tropical storm as maximum sustained winds fell from 75 mph down to 60 mph.

The storm is about 115 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and heading northwest at 10 mph.

NHC forecasts Marco to approach the Louisiana coast Monday afternoon before turning west and moving slowly across Louisiana Tuesday night.

Late Tuesday, the storm is expected to become a tropical depression and dissipate on Wednesday.

The following areas are under a Tropical Storm Warning:

– Intercoastal City to the Mississippi/Alabama border

– Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and Metropolitan New Orleans

The following areas are under a Storm Surge Warning:

– Morgan City, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi

– Lake Borgne

The Storm Surge Warnings mean those areas could face “life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline.”

NHC says this could happen within the next 36 hours.

People in those areas are warned to take necessary precautions to protect their lives and their property.

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura is about 175 miles east-southeast of Cayo Largo and about 225 miles east-southeast from the Isle of Youth. It’s heading west-northwest at 21 mph with 65 mph sustained winds.

Forecasters expect Laura to pick up pace over the next couple days.

On Monday, the center of the storm is expected to move over the Caribbean Sea, just off the southern coast of Cuba.

By early Tuesday morning, Laura may reach the southeastern Gulf of Mexico before moving over the central and northwestern sections of the Gulf on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Laura is expected to become a hurricane by early Tuesday as it gains power.

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd says North Carolina could see impacts from Laura this week.

“By the end of the week, clouds and showers from Laura may start to pop up in the Piedmont,” Byrd said. “The chance of rain is only 20% Friday, but increases to 40% Saturday.”

The following areas are under a Tropical Storm Warning:

– Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

– Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Ciego De Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

– Florida Keys from Craig Key to Key West

– Dry Tortugas