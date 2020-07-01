Marchers shut down five points intersection on South Stratford as protests continue in Winston-Salem (Allison Lee Isley/Journal)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A protest that began at Publix on Miller Street in Winston-Salem Tuesday night later moved to South Stratford Road near Country Club Road. Protesters stopped in the busy five points intersection and stopped traffic in the area.

At one point, a driver moved a car toward protesters and police appeared to intervene. It was not clear how the incident ended.

Employees at Publix locked the doors of the supermarket at some point after protesters entered.

Shortly before 8 p.m., protesters said they would again go to the home of Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines. It will be the second night protesters have rallied outside the mayor’s house.