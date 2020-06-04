Many turn to power of prayer in the Triad amid difficult week

As people across the country and in the Piedmont Triad close on a very difficult week, many are turning to their faith for guidance and comfort.

From High Point, to Greensboro, and Reidsville, people are coming to pray.

“For change to happen in our communities, it has to start with people. For people to change, it has to start with prayer,” said Rev. Peter Dodge, of the Reidsville Alliance Church.

At noon on Thursday, outside of the Reidsville Police Department, more than 150 people stood out in the sun and prayed with different pastors from different congregations in Rockingham County.

Communities of all different races and creeds turned to each other to make a difference.

“I think people have forgotten the power of prayer. I think we need to tap into it during this time,” JeRiah Morris said. “It does work. It does change things.”

Morris came out to support her city, and her father, who was one of the ministers leading prayers.

Men and women of faith wanted to help their communities move forward.

“We wanted our community to know that not only do we hear you, but the faces that look like mine, are listening,” Dodge said. “We want to be partners in this. We want to pray for you.”

In Greensboro, several local pastors joined hands with Police Chief Brian James.

Pastor Trevor Reid, of the Bridge of Hope Church, says it was meaningful.

“We came to pray with the chief and talk with him shortly, about both our support for him and the officers, and our prayer for the lament of our community, that’s crying from the brutality we’ve seen across the nation,” he explains.

It’s a message going out across the Piedmont.

“I don’t know any other tool that’s as powerful as prayer,” Dodge said.

“We’re going to have tough conversations. You’re going to bring up difficult issues and we can’t run away because we see different perspectives,” Reid said. “We’ve got to get resolutions.”

Even in different cities, with different prayers, they’re all standing together on the same side.

“To see the passions of different ethnicities come together, it gives me hope for our community that we can be better, and we’ll be one of the agents of change,” Morris said.