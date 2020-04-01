Many Triad residents down to their last few dollars, unable to file unemployment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A cry for help. For the last several weeks FOX8 viewers have voiced frustration over filing for unemployment benefits.

Many people have told us they're down to their last few dollars and that closed offices, technical trouble and long wait times on the phone and them fed up and panicking about their financial future.

“They are dealing with a situation that is 100 times more the volume that they have been used to,” Governor Roy Cooper said.

Current wait times over the phone exceed an hour. Gregory Harvey said the call will automatically disconnect after that.

Harvey spent the last six years working for a local food truck in Greensboro before getting laid off.

“I am hurting right now. I depend on this job. That’s the only job that I have. Money running out. Bills still piling up. I’m just trying to get some help,” Harvey said.

He has identical twin daughters who are also disabled.

"When I can’t take care of myself I can’t take care of them,” Harvey said.

Harvey spent hours on the phone Wednesday trying to get through to the unemployment office.

“Sixty-two times in one day! Maybe 66 if I look back in there. No response, no nothing and the phone’s hanging up by itself," Harvey said.

He is one of tens of of thousands of people applying for unemployment benefits.

“I’ve called that number probably 20, 30 times. I never got anybody live on that number,” said Larry Wright, of High Point.

Wright was laid off after almost two decades from building furniture and experienced the same struggle.

“Just being able to pay my bills is my biggest concern right now,” Wright said.

Harvey tried filing online at first but kept getting an error message when typing in his name.

“Not being able to work, to take care of my family and myself. Everyone that knows me knows that I love to work and I’m a family guy. It bothers me to the core," Harvey said.

He has enough food to last the week but is worried about this month's bills and his daughters.

“I know that people are concerned. They need their money now. They are working on it. I am pushing them every single day,” Cooper said Wednesday.

FOX8 has been in contact with the Department of Commerce every day. They are hiring more people to process claims and working longer and on weekends. When your claim is filed, your employer has 10 days by law to respond. If there are no issues, you should receive your payment 14 days after that 10-day window.