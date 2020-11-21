Many seen out socializing in NC as daily new NC COVID-19 cases continue to rise

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in North Carolina Friday, however that news did not stop the steady stream of people socializing at bars and restaurants on Glenwood South in Raleigh.

There have been more than 328,000 coronavirus cases in the state and nearly 5,000 deaths. Health leaders worry the numbers will only rise.

“With the holidays fast approaching we want to spread joy not this virus,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Some people are planning to follow CDC guidelines this Thanksgiving and avoid travel and gathering with family or friends.

“I work at UNC and the hospital is absolutely insane right now and people need to take it seriously, but I don’t think that they are. I think it’s best that everybody stays home, wears a mask, wash your hands, it’s safer for everyone,” said Sara Vindermark of Cary.

Others are planning to stick with their own traditions, saying there’s a high survival rate for the coronavirus so they’re not as concerned.

“If you want to spend Thanksgiving with your friends and family, enjoy turkey together, do it. Don’t be afraid of each other,” said Chuck Kim, who said he plans a regular Thanksgiving celebration.

State leaders say the high numbers are concerning and that they’re not ruling out implementing more restrictions, if needed.

The state is also encouraging people to download a new app before the holidays that can help slow the spread. The app is called SlowCovidNC and uses Bluetooth technology to let users know if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19. It’s available in the app store for Android and iPhone users.