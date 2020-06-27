Many NC businesses support new mask mandate but some worry about enforcement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) — Some businesses in the Charlotte area support the NC mask mandate, while others worry about enforcing it as cases of COVID-19 continue to spike.

When Gov. Roy Cooper extended Phase Two on Wednesday until at least July 17, he mandated a statewide face mask rule that is now in effect.

Enforcement of the rule falls mainly on businesses to have all employees as well as customers wear masks inside and follow social distancing guidelines.

If businesses fail to enforce the mask mandate, they can be cited.

If a person refuses to wear a mask inside a business that is trying to enforce the order, law enforcement officials can enforce trespassing laws.

Exceptions include: medical conditions, disabilities, behavioral conditions, or for children under the age of 11.

Harris Teeter officials say customers who are not wearing masks will be offered free disposable medical masks in order to comply with the mask mandate.

Customers who choose not to wear a mask will not be asked to leave Harris Teeter.

Harris Teeter issued the following statement to WCNC:

“For those not in compliance, our policy is for a member of store management to approach the shopper to inform them of the Order and offer a free, disposable mask. If the individual declines, we must remember and understand that there are many exceptions outlined in the order, and our associates are not authorized nor qualified to ask an individual to present proof that they qualify for an exception.”