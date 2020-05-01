Many Greensboro small business owners still waiting on relief

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As lawmakers work to pass a COVID-19 relief bill, some business owners are still waiting to learn if they’ll receive assistance from the Small Business Administration.

A statewide relief package is expected to provide millions of dollars toward grants for small business owners. A version passed by the House would appropriate $75 million to the Golden Leaf Foundation (GLF) for emergency loan funding.

Business owners who applied for assistance say they’re grateful for other options, but their confidence is dwindling as weeks go by without word from the SBA.

Jacob Wosinski owns Jacob Raymond Custom Jewelry. He’s worked with his bank to submit applications for the Paycheck Protection Program.

“They resubmitted the same application, and we’ll see if anything happens with that,” he said.

He says his business is doing alright for now, but that his future is uncertain.

“That’s just because of my business model, whereas I do everything custom, so I don’t get paid until four weeks later. Those jobs are kind of running out now, so ask me in four weeks, eight weeks. (It) might be a different story,“ Wosinski explained.

Aminah Lawson owns Salon Crie. She said Thursday that she hadn’t received any guidance from the SBA after submitting an application.

She’s also applied for several other grants to help her business while stay-at-home orders remain in effect.

“They’re pretty much just letting you know that they have gotten your application, and that a lot of people have applied and it’s just really a waiting game at this point,” she said.

Lawson said she isn’t focused on assistance programs and is instead working on other aspects of her business.

“I’m definitely hopeful, I don’t feel discouraged at all, I really don’t. This is the industry I chose, this is the field that I chose. The thing about the service industry, there’s ups and downs. This happens to be a very long down,” she said.

Experts with Duke’s School of Business are urging small business owners to apply for programs as quickly as they’re able to and use community lenders when possible.