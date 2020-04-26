People flock to California beaches to beat the heat despite coronavirus pandemic

People flocked to beaches in Orange and Ventura counties in California over the weekend despite order from local officials to stay home unless picking up necessary items or exercising in your own neighborhood, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The beaches in Orange and Venture counties were open to swimmers and sunbathers, even with dozens of Californians dying of COVID-19 daily.

Huntington Beach and Newport Beach in Orange County were filled with people as temperatures rose into the upper 80s on Saturday.