Driver charged after allegedly hitting, killing man working traffic control in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman faces charges after a person was killed in a crash in Winston-Salem on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 5200 block of Old Walkertown Road and involved a vehicle and a man working traffic control as utility work was being done nearby.

Winston-Salem police said Austin Reid Arrington, 23, of Belews Creek, was holding a stop/slow sign in the westbound lane of Old Walkertown Road when he was hit by a car that failed to stop for the stop sign.

Arrington was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died from his injuries.

As of Wednesday, the driver, Paris Anjuli Pinnix, 32, of Walnut Cove, has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed. She received a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Arrington was working for ANSCO, who is a subcontractor for AT&T, which was responsible for the relocation of a communication cable.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating.