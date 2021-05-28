Man, woman facing multiple drug charges after Alamance County deputies seize thousands of pills

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man and woman were arrested in May and face numerous drug charges, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On May 10, deputies stopped a 1994 Ford Explorer at 3539 S NC 87 Highway in Graham.

The people in the SUV were identified as John Ferguson, 28, of Graham, and Elizabeth Moody, 38, of Graham. Deputies had been told Ferguson was involved in the sale of methamphetamine.

Ferguson and Moody gave consent to officers to search their vehicle.



During the search, methamphetamine residue, which tested positive in a presumptive field test, was found in a metal canister on a keychain. Two packages were also found postmarked from Great Britain addressed to Thompson Mill Road in Graham, and two packages that were sealed in USPS bags were found as well.



Due to the residue of methamphetamine, a K-9 sniff of the packages was requested. The K-9 conducted a free air sniff of each package and gave a positive indication for the odor of narcotics.

Two packages contained push packs of Etizolam pills, which is a schedule I controlled substance. The two USPS packages contained 270 dosage units of Xanax, which is a schedule IV controlled substance.



Ferguson and Moody both said that they receive packages from another country, repackage the pills and then ship them throughout the United States.

From the interviews, deputies also determined that there was another package containing pills in a postal box at the UPS store on South Church Street in Burlington.

That package was seized, placed into evidence, and a search warrant was issued. It contained 2500 dosage units of Etizolam.



Moody was then charged with PWISD schedule I controlled substance, PWISD schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was placed in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. Later, arrest warrants were also issued for Ferguson.

During the course of the investigation, storage units were discovered that contained large quantities of empty pill bottles, USPS packing boxes and additional controlled substances.

The following were found:

1,880 dosage units of Xanax (Schedule IV Controlled Substance)

11,964 dosage units of Alprazolam (Schedule IV Controlled Substance)

8,120 dosage units of Etizolam (Schedule I Controlled Substance)

3,556 dosage units of Carisoprodol (Schedule IV Controlled Substance)

37 dosage units of Zolpidem (Schedule IV Controlled Substance)

30 dosage units of Temazepam (Schedule IV Controlled Substance)

70 dosage units of Pregabalin (Schedule V Controlled Substance)

9 dosage units of Diazepam (Schedule IV Controlled Substance)

5,120 dosage units of Tapentadol (Schedule II Controlled Substance)

1 dosage unit of Suboxone (Schedule III Controlled Substance)

4,610 dosage units of unknown pills

304.01 grams of unknown powder substances

On May 12, Moody and Ferguson were both charged with the following

1 count of trafficking in opioids

1 count of PWISD schedule I controlled substance

1 count of PWISD schedule II controlled substance

6 counts of PWISD schedule IV controlled substance

1 count of PWISD schedule V controlled substance

1 count of possessing a schedule III controlled substance

1 count of maintaining a vehicle/dwell/place for CS

Due to the continued delivery of prescription medications, on Thursday Moody and Ferguson were both charged with 10 counts of PWISD schedule IV controlled substance



As a result of this investigation, the ACSO seized a total of 72,490 dosage units and 304.01 grams of unknown powder substance.



If anyone has any information concerning the distribution of controlled substances within Alamance County, please contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300 and request to speak with a narcotics investigator.