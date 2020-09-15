Man, woman charged with assault after incident at High Point hotel

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A man and a woman face assault and other charges after an incident at a hotel in High Point, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department.

On Monday at 12:05 a.m. High Point police responded to Hotel NC at 2000 Brentwood Street in reference to an attempted assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Upon arrival, officers were able to determine that two men were approached by a man with a silver handgun. Another man approached the two victims armed with a black handgun.

While the group was talking, one of the offenders struck one of the victims on the head with the handgun, knocking him to the ground. While on the ground, the victim was struck several times on the torso with the weapon and the offender was yelling that he was going to kill him.

After being struck several times with the handgun, the offender then began to choke one of the

victims. The second victim stepped in to help and one of the offenders stood over both of the victims

while pointing the gun at them and stated that he would kill them.

A female, later identified as Kari Corder, 25 of Thomasville stepped in and was with the other

offenders and pointed her gun at the two victims and told them if they did not leave, she would kill

them. The two men ran from the scene toward the hotel as they were outside, close to the construction dumpsters.

As the two victims were running down a hallway at the hotel, one of the armed persons shot toward the two men. The bullet did not strike them but did strike a window at the end of the hallway. The three subjects got back in their vehicle and left the scene.

Police reviewed the surveillance footage at Hotel NC and a clear video of the vehicle, license plate and, Corder was able to be viewed.



Officers obtained warrants on Corder for her involvement and patrol officers began searching for the car and its occupants.



On Tuesday at 1:11 a.m. the car was located traveling on North Main Street and a traffic stop was initiated. Corder was in the car and placed under arrest. One of the male subjects, later

identified as Brian Shell, 29, of Thomasville that was previously armed with a handgun was still

in the car and was identified and placed under arrest.

A search of the vehicle revealed a pistol under Corder’s seat, that was likely used in the commission of the crimes mentioned above as well as a full gun magazine in the glovebox.

Interviews were conducted of the two occupants of the vehicle (Corder and Shell) and the third person that was involved has been identified. Warrants have been obtained on that individual for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and assault by pointing a gun.

Corder was charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to

kill and carrying a concealed gun, and placed in the Guilford County (High Point) Jail under a $35,000 secured bond.



Shell was charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, and possession of firearm by felon (as a result of this charge a no bond was received) and driving while license revoked and placed in the Guilford County (High Point) Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.



The two victims and Corder are acquaintances and had some type of previous encounter that was

documented through a police report where Corder was shot during a drug purchase.



The victim that was struck on the head and torso had a laceration to his head but refused medical

treatment.