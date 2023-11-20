MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Friday for allegedly using a drone to fly drugs across Evans Correctional Prison in Bennettsville.

Jada Young was charged with criminal conspiracy and introducing contraband into a state facility. Dorian Mallory was charged with a third offense of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, criminal conspiracy, and introducing contraband into a state facility.

Marlboro deputies coordinated with South Carolina Department of Corrections officials who said the drone went towards the woods behind the prison, deputies said.

After being given this information, a deputy observed a dark color SUV coming from behind the prison and initiated a lawful traffic stop on the vehicle because of its proximity to the incident at such a late hour, deputies said.

Upon deputies’ approach of the vehicle a drone was found in the trunk area of the SUV and additional deputies were requested. Young was driving and Mallory was the passenger.

After further investigation, it was confirmed that Young and Mallory were responsible for its delivery. The package contained several items that are considered contraband in the prison system and contained 100 grams of marijuana and 55 grams of methamphetamine. In addition, a DJI inspire II Drone was confiscated as part of the recovery, deputies said.

A bond hearing was conducted Friday afternoon and Young received a $10,000 Surety bond while Mallory received a $175,000 Surety bond. This case was investigated by investigator Heffner and the Uniformed Patrol Division.