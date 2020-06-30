Man, woman accused of starving 6-year-old boy over the course of 17 months

WARREN, Ohio — A man and woman are accused of staving their son over the course of 17 months, according to WKBN.

The boy was six years old at the time.

Jason Gibson and Ashley York have been charged with child endangerment.

Gibson and York, who are no longer a couple, were living with several children in Kinsman, Ohio, when they allegedly treated one boy different than the rest, seriously harming him through starvation, according to WKBN.

The family is accused of putting locks on the refrigerator and cabinets.

The two are being held under a $100,000 bond.

Gibson and York have pleaded not guilty.